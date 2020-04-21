We had a slow start to the week but we were getting some things done before the weather turned. It was a cold, wet week. On Thursday we got back to putting down hog manure and on Sunday, April 19, I saw three people planting corn. The ground temperature is still a little low, but it is 8 to 9 degrees higher on the bean stubble than on the cornstalks.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
