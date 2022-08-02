Aug. 1, 2022: Corn curling, beans cupping

People are also reading…
Man, we're dry. You can see it in the crops. The corn is curling and the bean leaves are cupping. There is still some spraying of fungicides going on and everybody is watching for brown leaf spot in the corn.
