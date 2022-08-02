 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 1, 2022: Corn curling, beans cupping

People are also reading…

 Man, we're dry. You can see it in the crops. The corn is curling and the bean leaves are cupping. There is still some spraying of fungicides going on and everybody is watching for brown leaf spot in the corn.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News