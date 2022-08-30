Aug. 29, 2022: Substantial rains 'a good thing'

People are also reading…
We got substantial rains in the area over the weekend. The numbers I've heard range from 2 to 4 inches. That's a good thing. We still have some moisture issues and other problems, but the rains have helped.
We got substantial rains in the area over the weekend. The numbers I've heard range from 2 to 4 inches. That's a good thing. We still have some moisture issues and other problems, but the rains have helped.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.