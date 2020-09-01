The hot weather last week really took a toll on the crops. The earliest bean varieties are starting to stress. The crops held on pretty well for a long time, but the heat and dry conditions are starting to have an effect now.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
For Sale
Tractors
$107,000
- Updated
Custom Services
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy