We had 0.8 inches of rain Sunday and that definitely helped. We were getting dry. The crops on the lightest ground are starting to show the strain. On the good black ground they still look okay. I'm seeing some sudden death syndrome in beans but not a lot. I haven't seen any white mold.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
