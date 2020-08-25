We had a quarter-inch of rain Saturday, but the amounts varied in the area. We are still very dry, and some fields are showing more stress than others. Even the weeds are showing moisture stress. Beans look good, although on the lighter ground, they are wilting by 4 in the afternoon. They are doing better on the better ground. There isn’t any rain in the forecast, so conditions will worsen.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
