We're dry. I've got one tile line still running but the rest are dry. The cool, pleasant weather this week should help. Right now the corn is not hurting yet, but it wouldn't take much for that to happen. But the most important news in our area last week was that our softball team won the state tournament.
August 3: Corn is o.k.; big news is softball team won state
-
- Updated
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
