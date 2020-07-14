Things are coming along pretty good. We're getting more and more tassels in the corn and you can tell the earlier season varieties. The beans are looking pretty good and are getting some height to them. We got some rain last week but it was spotty. We had a half inch on one side of our farm and a half a tenth on the other side.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
For Sale
Machinery Wanted
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy