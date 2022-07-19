July 18, 2022: Things looking good

People are also reading…
Thing still look good. A lot of corn is tasseling. Some second-crop hay is being made. The soybeans are growing. We haven't had any rain for a few days and there is plenty of heat in the forecast, so that is a concern.
