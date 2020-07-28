Things are starting to get dry around here. We've been getting rains so far but they are mostly small rains. The crops are still generally looking good, but we could use a rain. We are getting fungicides sprayed and we may add an insecticide on the beans. We haven't seen many aphids yet but I have seen Japanese beetles.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
