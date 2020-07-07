With all the heat, the corn is really jumping. I did see a tassel (Monday), just one. By the end of the week we’ll be tasseling pretty well across different fields. My beans are closed in the row – I have 15-inch rows – and they’ve been flowering for a couple weeks. There’s still a few bean fields that are getting finished up spraying in the area. We are just kind of sitting back and letting the crop grow.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy