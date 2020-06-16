The crops are really growing pretty well now. A lot of corn is closing the row and the beans are at the B4 stage. We have good soil moisture, especially after getting anywhere from about two and a quarter inches of rain to over three and a half inches of rain on our fields last week. We're hoping to finish spraying beans this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
For Sale
Farm Machinery
2015-JD-1775NT:12-30 electric-drive, high-speed tubes, dawn-hydraulic down-force, spiked-closing wheels, less than
$125,500
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy