We finished spraying the corn Saturday. We also fixed a tile line last week. Digging that gave us an indication that the soil moisture is pretty good yet. The heat has really pushed the crop along. Things are really growing. We're in good shape, although the corn is moderately uneven.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
