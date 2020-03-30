Keith Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County. A college math major with experience in the off-the-farm career world, he grows corn and soybeans on his North Central Iowa farm. Lovrien uses no-till practices on most of his acres and also plants cover crops on his farm. He says 2019 was a challenging year, but yields ended up being better than expected.
