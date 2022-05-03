 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 1, 2022: Lots of people got busy quick

  Updated

I think it was last Wednesday afternoon that a lot of people got busy really quick. There was tillage going on and people were planting. Then all of a sudden we got all this rain on top of it Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It was just miserable. There’s standing water in a lot of places. There’s another storm coming that could give us an inch-plus. The next break will be (May 7) weekend. Soil temperatures declined into the 40s this weekend too. I’d like to get my latest corn in the ground, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.

CropWatch Weekly Update

