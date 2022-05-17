 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 16, 2022: 'A wild couple of days'

  • Updated

What a wild couple of days. It looked like a race track around here last week. Everybody was busy in the field. We finished the corn, and then a storm blew up and gave us a half inch of rain Saturday night so that was just right.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News