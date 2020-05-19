We got the rain we needed over the weekend. We had 2 inches altogether so far. We got a lot of work done last week through Friday and Saturday. I haven’t seen anybody cutting hay yet. The rain really perked up the corn and grass and the beans are popping up now. The warm weather is really making the corn look good.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
