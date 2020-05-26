I didn’t have any spraying to do. We picked up some rocks, and I have seen some spraying going on. Most fields are dry, but you can see in between tile lines. I don’t see any fields that are getting very weedy or anything. The corn is growing kind of slow. It’s kind of an in-between time right now. Given the weather we are just doing other things.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
