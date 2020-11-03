We're wrapping up the corn harvest. A lot of people are done and we've just been pecking away at it. We also put in a little bit of field tile. That was a good job to get done. Pretty soon we'll be looking at other fall jobs, like cutting trees out of the fence lines or doing fall tillage.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy