Nov. 28, 2022: An interesting year

It was an interesting year. A cool, wet start to the spring. We had rain — better than most — and the fall was slightly above average so that’s something to be thankful for. When things got going this year, it really took off. The spring was longer than normal, but the heat kicked in and we saw growth spurts like we haven’t had for a while. I think that’s due to genetics on both corn and beans. At the end of the year, around August, there was a bit of a panic with gray leaf spot in corn. That seems like it’s going to hang on if we have wet conditions. We didn’t really have insect invasion for soybeans, so we were grateful for that. We had a bit of hail this summer, and the corn tolerated it better than the beans.