It was a record-setting year for our business. We sold a lot of pumpkins and vegetables. The corn and beans also did well. Our farm is not well-drained or tiled, but we still had about 190 bushels per acre for the corn and 60 bushels per acre for the beans, and for us that's above average. Yields were better than expected. It has been a tricky year for marketing. We sold some crops early when the price wasn't as good, and now we are looking at good prices but higher inputs for next year. Still, it was a good year.
Nov. 29, 2021: Record year for farm business