 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021: Record year for farm business

Nov. 29, 2021: Record year for farm business

  • Updated

It was a record-setting year for our business. We sold a lot of pumpkins and vegetables. The corn and beans also did well. Our farm is not well-drained or tiled, but we still had about 190 bushels per acre for the corn and 60 bushels per acre for the beans, and for us that's above average. Yields were better than expected. It has been a tricky year for marketing. We sold some crops early when the price wasn't as good, and now we are looking at good prices but higher inputs for next year. Still, it was a good year.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News