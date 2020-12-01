Every year is different, but this year was different in a way we haven't had. We got the crops planted in good shape and things looked good until the drought hit. We still had some good yields, but the dry conditions took the top off the yield and we could see the difference in soils.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy