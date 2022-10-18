 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022: Yields 'all over the place'

It’s a busy time. Everyone is getting something out and beans are probably 80% or more done. Corn is going depending on when it got planted. Early corn is 13-15% and late corn from mid-May isn’t even close. Yields are all over the place. My beans were average at best. I think we’ll have really good corn, but the beans were a little disappointing. The guys putting manure on are struggling because the ground is so hard. Winds have been interesting with 50-plus miles per hour and heavy downpours on Thursday, but not enough to saturate things.

