We're done with the soybeans but just got a good start on the corn. We had 0.6 inches of rain Sunday and more is in the forecast, so that may slow us down. We're done harvesting pumpkins, but we are still harvesting squash. We also picked herbs and are drying them, and we brought in all the tomatoes and peppers because of frost. Right now we're combining by day and canning and freezing vegetables by night. I am also planting garlic for next year.
Oct. 25, 2021: Combining by day, canning and freezing by night