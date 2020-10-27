We had a dusting of snow this morning (Oct. 26). Last week, we started with a little snow and then got about 1.5 inches of rain later in the week. The moisture was needed, but it slowed harvest. I did get a couple of fields finished in between the rain and snow. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. And the moisture does help with fall tillage.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
