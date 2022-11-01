Oct. 31, 2022: End of harvest a great feeling

People are also reading…
We finished harvest on Friday afternoon — always a great feeling. The countryside is changing by the hour. A lot of my neighbors are also finished and they are getting started on fall agronomy needs and tillage. There were so many variables this year. You either had really good crops or below average. My corn was above average but my beans were below. Some people had corn as high as 300 and beans in the 80s. The ground is so dry, so I don’t know how much we can actually do. I don’t think soil temperatures are low enough yet for some things.