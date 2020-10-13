We did get done with beans on Wednesday (Oct. 7). I’m pretty satisfied with the yields. I ended up with a whole-farm average of 53, and had one field that was in the 60s, but it varied. We started on corn Friday, opening up fields mostly. It’s pretty variable, following the beans. In the neighborhood there’s a few fields of beans out there yet, with moisture getting down in the 8s, and when it’s down there, you have to think about whether you want to wait or get it done. It could be up to a 5-bushel loss under 9%.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
