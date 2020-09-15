I had 5.2 inches of rain last week. I now have two tile lines running that had stopped, although one is already slowing down. It all pretty much soaked in. It’s too bad it didn’t come earlier, when it could have helped the crop, but it is welcome. Right now the beans are turning and we may be able to try to open a field or two by the weekend.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
