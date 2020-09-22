Things are getting closer. We harvested a few soybeans over the weekend but they averaged 16.4% moisture, which is too high. There are some farmers harvesting but it is spotty. We will probably put a few beans in the bin this week and blow some air on them. I haven't tried any corn, and most of mine appears to be standing good.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy