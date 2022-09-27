 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sept. 26, 2022: Starting to see some harvest

We are starting to see some harvest in the community, both soybeans and corn. It’s mostly early varieties. Corn is in the 99-101-day variety and moisture is in the 18-25% and yields are ranging from 170-250. My soybeans are not ready, but what has been combined looked awfully good. It looks like the next nine or 10 days will be favorable. My corn is later variety, but the ears are remarkably full. I did a calculator for my variety and what I’m seeing it said over 300. It probably won’t end up like that, but we shouldn’t be too far behind.  

