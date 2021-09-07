Sept. 6, 2021: Pumpkins 2 weeks ahead of schedule

I have 15 acres of pumpkins, and this weekend I’m going to start picking some. They are about two weeks ahead of schedule, I’m assuming because of the drought. There’s some we can start picking and we’ll get ahead of the game. We got an inch and a half (Thursday night) and that makes about 7 inches since it’s started raining again. The corn is still standing well, but it’s kind of done. This rain isn’t helping it much. The beans have some varieties starting to yellow, but some are still filling pods.
