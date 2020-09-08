The thing I'm seeing now is that the beans are starting to turn. They're not reaching full maturity. They are just turning. You can see the same variety still green on good ground and turning on light ground. That's just lack of rain. I think it means we'll be forced to make a lot of decisions this fall about what field to harvest when.
Lovrien farms north of Clarksville in northeastern Butler County.
