We did a little vertical tillage last week and also put on some anhydrous on Friday and Saturday (April 10-11). Then we got about a half inch of rain on Sunday and it turned cold and miserable. Monday was a good day to stay inside as much as possible.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
