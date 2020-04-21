We were out of the field most of the week. Some guys started planting on Saturday. We're finishing our liquid nitrogen applications and plan to start planting Monday (April 20) afternoon. The forecast for this week looks a lot better than last week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
Planting Equipment
$5,000
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy