We started planting Tuesday so we got about 60% of the crop in about one week. Had some spotty rain to deal with. It’s been dry otherwise — the wet spots from the past years have dried out. It was about 2016 we planted that early. It’s kind of nice for a change. (Tuesday) is supposed to be 100% chance for rain which wouldn’t probably hurt.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
