We got the planter ready to go. I don’t think we’ll be doing a whole lot in the field this week, after we got snow over the weekend. We have rain forecast this week, so it doesn’t look too good. It’s supposed to warm up next week, but it’s still early. Last year we were seeding barley already, but we aren’t behind. Soil moisture is better. We could definitely take some more — we aren’t seeing anything run off. We aren’t overly wet by any means, but we aren’t overly dry.
April 4, 2022: Not overly wet nor overly dry