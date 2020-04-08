We did start anhydrous last week and spread some dry fertilizer also. Everybody in the neighborhood is getting started with anhydrous. It didn’t really rain a whole lot (April 6) but that stopped us from putting much on. It’s pretty foggy (April 7) and they are calling for rain this week.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
