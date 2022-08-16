Aug. 15, 2022: Storm wreaks havoc on buildings

People are also reading…
We finished up on all the fungicide spraying last week and have some hay to make this week. We have to get caught up and hope to get started repairing some of the damage from the storm. We’ve had a lot of contractors here and almost all the buildings on our farm aside from two need some sort of repair. If the storm lasted longer, we’d have even more buildings gone. We have our fourth crop of hay coming up probably next week and from there we are getting ready for corn silage. That is likely a month out.