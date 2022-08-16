 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 15, 2022: Storm wreaks havoc on buildings

People are also reading…

We finished up on all the fungicide spraying last week and have some hay to make this week. We have to get caught up and hope to get started repairing some of the damage from the storm. We’ve had a lot of contractors here and almost all the buildings on our farm aside from two need some sort of repair. If the storm lasted longer, we’d have even more buildings gone. We have our fourth crop of hay coming up probably next week and from there we are getting ready for corn silage. That is likely a month out.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News