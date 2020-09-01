(Monday) is nice so far. We’ve received about two-tenths inches of rain so far and hopefully we’ll get a little more. I haven’t seen any of our beans turn yet, but I’ve been driving around and there’s a good number that are turning. I bet in a couple weeks they’ll be ready to go.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
