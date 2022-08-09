 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 8, 2022: Not horribly dry, but rain welcome

We ended up getting about 3 inches of rain over the weekend and, unlike some other areas, we weren't horribly dry. But it was still a well-needed rain. Some guys are still putting on fungicide, but the crop is looking good.

