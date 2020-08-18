I was gone last week on vacation in northern Wisconsin and did some fishing. We got about 0.3 inches of rain which was welcomed. Driving through Wisconsin, some of the corn is drying out pretty bad. Closer to home, things look pretty good overall.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
Miscellaneous Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy