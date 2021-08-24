 Skip to main content
August 23, 2021: Blessed with rain this week

Friday night (Aug. 20) we got about 1.2 inches of rain and Monday morning we got another 2 inches. We were very blessed this week. The crop looks good, and this recent rain should benefit the soybeans.

