It wasn’t an extremely busy week. We did some work on the combines to get those going. We are doing some mowing in ditches and waterways. Crop-wise, nothing of ours is turning in the beans yet. There’s a couple spots in the area that are starting to turn. It’s dry. That’s about it.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
