We finished spraying beans on Wednesday (July 29). We aren’t dry yet, but if we don’t get rain here in another couple of weeks, we could start to use a drink. Some guys are getting some third-crop hay made in the area. Everything seems pretty healthy so far. It’s getting to be the time of year to get the shed cleaned out and go through each piece one-by-one (ahead of harvest).
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
