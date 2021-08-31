It was a pretty eventful week last week. We are looking pretty good. We missed the heavy, heavy rains by a couple of miles, but you don’t have to go far to have a bunch of flooding and 10-14 inches of rain. Just to the south, there’s some flat corn and flat beans, and I’m sure they won’t be able to combine some of that. We needed the rain, but didn’t want the storms. Hopefully we can start picking seed corn this week. They started around Waterloo yesterday, so it won’t be long before guys start chopping corn silage.
August 30, 2021: 'A pretty eventful week'