We had 2.5 inches of rain last night, so we are just waiting and watching it now. It will really help. Quite a bit of the northeast corner here got some rain. Everything has looked alright, but there have been some lighter soils that you could see it was worse. We should be good (for applications) until harvest, so we’ll sit and watch it. It should be a nice week this week. We are going to need some more rains, but as of now we are sitting good.
August 9, 2021: 'Sitting good' after 2.5 inches of rain