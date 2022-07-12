July 11, 2022: Crop looks outstanding

People are also reading…
We had probably 5 inches total of rain, four coming on Tuesday and another inch unexpectedly before Friday. That threw a delay for us, but we are sitting OK now. Aside from not being able to get in the fields, the crop looks outstanding. We got our hay sprayed (Sunday) and there’s some amazing regrowth. We are custom Y dropping and we have quite a bit of that to do. I anticipate staying pretty busy for a few weeks. My little one is going to show calves for the first time at the county fair this week too, so we are excited for a fun week.