Saturday afternoon we got about an inch of rain at home and then we had some fairly strong winds. You can kind of tell different hybrids are standing better than others. Overall, ours is OK still. We are all done spraying and getting the last of the corn moved out. Once that’s done we’ll be out of corn. We’ve been working on an acreage we bought and I’ve been chipping away at that a little bit.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
Machinery Wanted
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy