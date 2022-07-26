July 25, 2022: Weekend storms take toll

People are also reading…
Saturday night we had damaging storms come through here. We lost one building and had damage for five others. We probably had about 100 acres of corn that is green snapped. Some other corn is tangled and there are a lot of trees down. If you go straight east of Calmar, there are a lot of farms that got hit. We’ll end up cutting and harvesting what’s there (for the green-snapped corn) and use it as feed for my young stock. The 99-day corn I planted took it the worst. You can go to the row in the field where I planted 110-day versus 99-day corn and the 110-day corn doesn’t look like it had a storm.