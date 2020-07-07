We got some pretty good corn growing weather and it’s nice and hot. It sure looks like a couple of fields here and there where that leaf is sticking out. I don’t know if it will be quite (tasseling) this week, but it’s right there. All the heat we are getting, it’s about a leaf every two days popping out. It’s growing fast. Everything seems a touch shorter this year than normal.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
